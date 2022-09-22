TC Teaches: How to See Wi-Fi Network Password on iPhone

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time, for users! Learn how to see the of the Wi-Fi you are currently connected to and the password of all networks you have already connected to.

How to See Wi-Fi Password on iPhone

If you've been an iPhone user for a while, you've probably noticed. Until iOS 15, the system did not allow you to view the Wi-Fi password that the smartphone is connected to – and the same was repeated for previous networks. With the arrival of iOS 16, the game has changed its face. From the update, the system started to allow the user to have access not only to the password of the Wi-Fi that is currently connected, but also to the password of all networks that have already been connected in the past. See below how to view passwords. The first Neuralink product will allow us to use a mobile with the power of the mind With your iPhone unlocked, access the " Settings ";

“; Now tap on “ WiFi “;

“; Tap on the “ i ” located next to the name of the network you are connected to;

” located next to the name of the network you are connected to; Tap the field “Password” to reveal the password. Authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID, or enter the numeric device passcode. The password will be revealed.

teaches-How-to-See-Wi-Fi-Network-Password-on-iPhone.jpeg?ssl=1" width="165" height="357" >

You have learned to view the password of the network you are connected to! Now, to see the password of all the networks your iPhone has ever connected to, check out the following section. See the password of all Wi-Fi networks you’ve connected to With your iPhone unlocked, access the “ Settings “;

“; Now tap on “ WiFi “;

“; In the new menu, tap “To edit”.





After performing authentication, all networks you have already connected to will be displayed. The networks with the padlock on the side have a password;

Browse the list and tap on the “ i ” located next to the desired network name.

” located next to the desired network name. Tap the field “Password” to reveal the password.



