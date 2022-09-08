TC Teaches: How to Search and Save a Song to Use on Instagram Reels

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time for users! Learn below how to for and save a song on the social network so you can use it on a !

How to search and save a song to use on Instagram Reels

Launched from the perspective of competing directly with TikTok, Reels is a platform for creating and displaying short videos on Instagram; and as part of that contest, it includes many features that are similar to those seen on its competitor. - Advertisement - Among them is the possibility of using audio from existing publications, replicating the sound in your own video, and excerpts from songs by renowned artists. Check out in the following categories how to use the feature. How to save the audio of an Instagram Reels post

How to search for a song on Instagram Reels How to save the audio of an Instagram Reels post The Good Life: review of the new game from the author of Deadly Premonition In Reels, find the publication you’d like to have the audio for;

Now, tap on the name of the song or audio;

Tap “ save audio ” to save the audio to your gallery or tap “ use audio ” to use the post’s audio immediately. If you selected the “Use Audio” option, a new Reels window will open with the chosen song.

” to save the audio to your gallery or tap “ ” to use the post’s audio immediately.

teaches-How-to-Search-and-Save-a-Song-to.jpeg" width="220" height="476">

teaches-How-to-Search-and-Save-a-Song-to.jpeg" width="220" height="476">

If you have chosen to save, to have access to all saved audios, access your profile on the network and tap the three-bar icon located at the top of the screen.

Now tap on “ saved “;

“; The audios will be stored in a specific folder. To use them, access the folder, select the desired audio and tap “use audio”.





You’ve learned how to save or use specific audio from a post! Now, if you want to search for a specific song, check out the category below. How to search for a song on Instagram Reels In addition to allowing the user to add the music or audio from someone else’s post, Instagram also makes it possible to search for music tracks on their own. - Advertisement - The social network offers a search bar to find music by its title, in addition to bringing categories for newly released tracks, original audio that is on the rise and music based on your taste. Check out how to use the search below. In Reels, tap on the camera icon to start a new recording;

Now, tap on the musical note icon (“ audio “);

“); Use the search bar to search for the desired song. Tap “ saved ” to see all the tracks you have previously saved. Swipe down the screen to see releases and original audios in high demand.





