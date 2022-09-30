TC Teaches: How to Play and Download Only Podcast Audio on Spotify and Save Data

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time, for users! Learn below how to play only the of s on the streaming platform and save data.

How to Play and Only Podcast Audio on Spotify

Maybe because of a natural flow of things, maybe to hit directly against platforms like YouTube, with the popularization that happened of mesacasts – transforming podcasts into true videocasts, Spotify gained the video feature, showing the images of some programs. Thus, the streaming platform that was previously dedicated only to audio, also became compatible with videos; even if still somewhat discreetly. But despite being welcome, the feature can be a hindrance in some situations. For those who are used to consuming their podcasts on the mobile network, without previously downloading them for offline availability, or who do not have much available storage space, video can be an unwanted partner. At least Spotify offers the option to disable the feature, making it possible to turn off the playback of images when the device is on the mobile network or when the episode is downloaded for offline playback. Check below how to access the adjustment menu: With Spotify open on your device, tap the gear icon;

On the new screen, tap “ data saving “;

“; Now, to disable video playback on mobile data, enable the switch option “ Play audio only “;

“; To download only the audio of the podcasts for offline playback, enable the switch of the option “Download audio only”.





There, you learned how to play only the audio of your podcasts when connected to the mobile network and how to download only the voices and tracks of your programs for offline availability! When connected to a WiFi network, Spotify will still play the video normally. In the desktop service application, there is no similar option. There, if you want to stop watching the video, just click on the "x" in the playback window. If you want to watch the episode again, just click on the "Show video" icon located right next to the name of the episode being played. At least until the time of this tutorial, it is still not possible to download the videos of the episodes for offline playback on Spotify for desktop. So if you download an episode on your device, it will only download the audio automatically.