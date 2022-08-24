TC Teaches: How to know the number of cycles on your iPhone’s battery

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for users! Learn below how to check the of remaining on your smartphone’s .

How to know the number of cycles on your iPhone’s battery

As you probably already know, every electronic component tends to degrade from its first use; and for batteries this is no different. Composed of lithium, the batteries built into smartphones undergo a chemical process whenever they charge or discharge. - Advertisement - Your habits, combined with this natural process of degradation, give the battery a certain level of health, and this level of health is what directly reflects on the maximum charge capacity supported by the part.





Typically, this level is measured by the number of charge cycles the battery has gone through. According to Apple itself, iPhones are able to withstand up to 500 cycles – or 80% of battery capacity – before showing signs of deep wear, showing slowdowns or requiring constant recharging. Xiaomi launches a smartwatch to control the blood pressure of the elderly Basically, the part will no longer have its original capacity to hold charge. On an iPhone 13 Pro, for example, which has a capacity of 3,095 mAh, having 80% battery capacity means that the component can only fill up to 2,476 mAh. Thus, the 100% indicated by the system will correspond to the new value, no longer to the original 3,095 mAh.

Generally speaking, iOS allows you to check your battery health in a very simple way. Just go to the “Settings” > “Drums” > “Battery Health” and check the percentage in “Maximum capacity”. - Advertisement - However, this menu is not able to display the number of battery cycles accumulated so far. To check this record, see the sequence of instructions given below. With your iPhone in hand, open the “ Settings ” and tap “ Privacy “;

” and tap “ “; Now, scroll down and tap on “ Analysis and Improvements “;

“; In the new menu, activate the option “Share Analysis”.





Still on the same screen, tap “ Analysis Data “;

“; On the new screen, search for “ log-aggregated -“; If there is more than one, tap the last one, it is usually the most recent. Make sure it is the correct file by looking for “ iPhone OS ” at the beginning of the report.

-“; Now, tap on the export button located at the top of the screen and open the log in a text application;

In the text, search for “ BatteryCycleCount ”. The number displayed between the “ intervene ” is the number of cycles the battery has passed. If you do not have an application installed capable of reading the document, you can copy the log text to perform the search or search for the tag manually. It is usually towards the end of the log document.

”. The number displayed between the “



