TC Teaches: How to Download an Instagram Reels

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Instagram users! Learn below how to download videos posted on the Reels section of the social network.

How to Download an Instagram Reels

Maybe you saw a cool video on Instagram Reels and thought about sending it to a friend who doesn’t have a social network account; maybe you just liked some content posted there and decided it would be better to have it in your smartphone gallery. - Advertisement - Regardless of the reason, know that although there is still no official way to download the content posted on the network – just save it to watch later, you can download the videos to your cell phone gallery through some sites; as you can see below. With Instagram open on your device, find the video you would like to download;

Tap the three dots icon located on the side and select the option “Link🇧🇷





Now, through a web browser, access InstaVideoSave or SaveInsta. The two sites have a very similar operation;

Paste the copied link in the indicated field and tap the “ download 🇧🇷 After processing, the platform will offer the option to download.

🇧🇷 After processing, the platform will offer the option to download. Click in “Download Video🇧🇷 The video will be downloaded with the original video audio and will be saved in your gallery.





That’s it, you’ve learned how to download an Instagram Reels! Now, if you like, just send them to your friends on other social networks or messengers. If you want to post it somewhere, remember to ask the original creator of the content for permission beforehand.