TC Teaches: How to change the language of Instagram

How to change the language of Instagram

Making the Instagram language change is simple. So, if the web application has been misconfigured and is no longer in Portuguese or if you are learning another language and would like to use the tool to help you practice, know that there are few steps necessary to make the change. Unlike what happens for other social networks, the language of Instagram is not directly linked to that established for the entire system of your smartphone or tablet. Thus, you can keep Portuguese for the entire system of the device while using a second language in the app; and vice versa. But without further ado, check out the instructions below. With Instagram open on your device, access your profile and tap on the three-line icon located at the top of the screen;

In the new menu, select the option of “ settings “;

“; Now tap on “Account”.

Tap “ Language “;

“; At the android, select the language to set for the app and wait for the change to take place. At the iPhonetap “Continue”, tap “Language” in the next menu and finally select the desired language. When returning to the app, the new language will be displayed.





You learned to change the language of Instagram! If you want to return to the previous language, just follow the same path described above. If you can’t rely on the words – because you’re in a language you don’t know – just rely on the positions of the items in the menus; because they are the same regardless of language. At the time of this tutorial, Instagram does not provide the option to change the language through its web version, aimed at the computer. In these cases, it is necessary to change the browser language; which may imply changing the language of the entire system of the device.