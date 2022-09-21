TC Teaches: How to Add Widgets to iPhone Lock Screen

If you follow us on a daily basis, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we are always trying to add more knowledge to your daily life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present one more tip; this time, for users! Learn how to add to the iOS lock below.

How to Add Widgets to iPhone Lock Screen

Without a doubt, one of the biggest targets of iOS 16 is lock screen customization. The update brought to the Apple system the possibility to change the clock font, associate a screen for each type of Focus and even add some widgets. - Advertisement - Through these widgets, the user is able to access key information about some apps without having to unlock the device. Right now, with the update still fresh, most of the widgets available are still Apple’s own; but more developers should release their solutions soon. In general, the user can allocate the chosen widgets in two places: above and below the clock – in their respective dispositions. You can add information about your location’s weather, battery of your connected devices, Fitness activity circle, events, etc. Epic Games buys Rock Band developer Harmonix See below for personalization. With the iPhone unlocked but still on the lock screen, tap and hold on the screen;

Tap “Personalize”.

teaches-How-to-Add-Widgets-to-iPhone-Lock-Screen.jpeg?ssl=1" width="330" height="714" >

teaches-How-to-Add-Widgets-to-iPhone-Lock-Screen.jpeg?ssl=1" width="330" height="714" >

Now tap on “ add widgets ” or about the information located above the clock;

” or about the information located above the clock; In the new menu, tap on the widgets you would like to add. They will appear in the designated space as soon as they are chosen;

Tap and hold on a widget to move it among the others. Tap the minus icon to remove the widget from the screen. In the case of the widgets above the clock, the customization options are limited, allowing you to basically choose just one item to go with the date.







With everything ready, drag the widgets menu down and tap “OK” to save the changes.



