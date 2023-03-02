TC Teach: how to undo the “delete for me” in WhatsApp and recover a deleted message

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for WhatsApp users! Learn below how to undo the “delete for me”, recovering a deleted message for yourself in the Meta messenger.

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

How to undo “delete for me” in WhatsApp

Imagine the scenario: you sent a message to a contact or group on WhatsApp, but you soon regretted it; either because the information has lost its validity, or because there has been an error in communication.

In these cases, the most frequent thing is to select the message and request deletion for all participants in the conversation. But what if instead of pressing “Delete for everyone”, you – by mistake – pressed “Delete for me”?

As you may already know, the message will disappear for you, but it will still remain in the chat of your recipient(s). Something that can end up generating unpleasant situations.

Fortunately, WhatsApp already allows you to undo this operation, but only in the first few seconds after the message has been deleted. Check below how to perform the action. The option can be seen both in the WhatsApp version for Android and iOS, and in the Web version.