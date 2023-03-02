5G News
TC Teach: how to undo the “delete for me” in WhatsApp and recover a deleted message

Abraham
If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for WhatsApp users! Learn below how to undo the “delete for me”, recovering a deleted message for yourself in the Meta messenger.

How to undo “delete for me” in WhatsApp

Imagine the scenario: you sent a message to a contact or group on WhatsApp, but you soon regretted it; either because the information has lost its validity, or because there has been an error in communication.

In these cases, the most frequent thing is to select the message and request deletion for all participants in the conversation. But what if instead of pressing “Delete for everyone”, you – by mistake – pressed “Delete for me”?

As you may already know, the message will disappear for you, but it will still remain in the chat of your recipient(s). Something that can end up generating unpleasant situations.

Fortunately, WhatsApp already allows you to undo this operation, but only in the first few seconds after the message has been deleted. Check below how to perform the action. The option can be seen both in the WhatsApp version for Android and iOS, and in the Web version.

  • With an open conversation on your WhatsApp, send a message;
  • Tap and hold on the sent message and tap “To switch off”;
  • Tap the trash can icon to proceed;
  • Now, tap on “erase for me”;
    • The message will be deleted.
  • Tap the option “Undo” to retrieve the deleted message.
    • Now, if desired, delete the message for all participants in the conversation.

You have learned how to recover a deleted message on WhatsApp! As you may have noticed, the “Undo” option disappears a few seconds after the message has been sentso you’ll need to be quick to get a deleted message back just for you.

