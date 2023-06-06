TC Teach: how to transfer your Netflix profile to another account

- Advertisement -

Seen by many as a true pioneer when it comes to streaming, Netflix recently launched a new feature for its subscribers: the ability to transfer your profile from one account to another. Today, continuing our list of tips and tutorials, you can find below how to use this new function of the service and its main details!

How to transfer a Netflix profile to another account

Launched to control "irregular" sharing of the same Netflix subscription with several people, the streaming service's profile transfer feature allows you to migrate a profile between accounts without losing data, maintaining access history, personalized recommendations and other personal lists. Thus, when the user needs to leave a shared subscription and create his own account or become an extra subscriber, he can use the feature to not lose his data. The function, however, does not allow transferring the selected profile to another pre-existing account. When transferring a profile, the following data will be moved: Update Google Chrome right now to avoid potential security problems Recommendations;

Viewing history (including ratings);

Titles saved in “My list”;

Saved game data and Game IDs (these items will be removed from the original profile);

Settings such as languages ​​and subtitles, autoplay, and viewing restrictions based on age ratings;

General items such as name, profile icon, participation in tests. See below how to perform the profile transfer. So far, this process can only be performed via a web browser. With Netflix open in your browser, access your account and enter the profile you want to transfer;

Now, hover over your profile picture and click on “ transfer profile ”. The same path can also be accessed through “ Account ” > “ Profile and parental control ” > expand the desired profile > “ Transfer this Profile ”.

”.





On the new page, tap or click “Next”.





Enter a new email and password for the new account;

Choose a new subscription plan for the new account;

Enter the payment method and confirm.





You learned how to transfer a Netflix profile! For profiles with an access PIN, it is necessary to remove the PIN before starting the transfer process. When carrying out the process, all your data will be copied from the original profile and pasted into the new profile. With the exception of game save data, all of your information will remain in your original profile. According to Netflix itself, the transfer feature can be seen as a "copy and paste". The exception is for extra subscribers. When a subscriber adds an extra subscriber who already uses a profile in another account, the data from the previous profile will be transferred to the new account of the extra subscriber without leaving a copy in the original account. In this case, following the analogy, we have something like a "cut and paste".