TC Teach: How to Terminate a Process, Program, or App on Mac Using Terminal

Although most applications and processes run on the Mac quite satisfactorily, some programs can deviate from the rule at certain times, showing crashes or malfunctions. In these cases, the system provides some tools that can help the user, such as the Activity Manager. But what if even that doesn’t work or you need a more complete report? Today, continuing our tips and tutorials board, you can see below how to close (kill) processes, programs and apps through the macOS Terminal! - Advertisement -

How to End Processes, Programs, and Apps Using the Terminal on macOS

Equivalent to the Windows Command Prompt (cmd), the macOS Terminal app is a system terminal emulator. It provides text-based access to the operating system, in contrast to the graphical user experience unit. On Apple computers, Terminal can help make the machine easier to use, in addition to providing a more stable use if the graphical interface is unresponsive or stops working. Realme C25s: an entry range with cheap Helio G85 and with a great battery Now that you’ve learned a little more about the terminal, it’s time to learn how to use it to close processes, programs, and apps on your Mac: Open the Terminal app; You can find it in “ Apps ” > “ Utilities ” > “ Terminal ” or through Spotlight Search (Cmd + Spacebar) typing “ Terminal ”.

Check the steps below to better understand the command you are going to give the computer through the Terminal;

Type the desired command and press Enter.





Now, use the command “ps” in conjunction with the argument “-ax” to list all running processes. Your command will look like this: - Advertisement - ps -ax





Note that each process has a PID. This is the number that identifies the process in the system. You will need this identifier to give the command to close a certain application. As you can see, all the processes running on the computer were listed in the Terminal – something that can be useful for other situations, but which ends up complicating things for anyone who just wants to close a single application. To capture only the processes of a single program, append “| grep + “app name”” at your command. Using Safari as an example, the command will look like this: - Advertisement - ps -ax | grep Safari





As seen in the image above, Terminal listed all processes that had “Safari” in the name. Pay attention to the fact that the command is case sensitiveso “Chrome” and “chrome”, for example, might return different results. Now that you have listed all the processes of the desired application, write down the PID number of the process you want to terminate and run the command “kill + pid no.”. As an example, the command could look like this: kill 5595





You can also end a process using its name. Use the command “killall + app name” to kill all processes that contain the name in the process description. Using Safari as an example once again, the command will look like this: killall Safari Remember, again, that the command is case sensitive.



