TC Teach: how to stitch a video on TikTok

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for TikTok users! Learn below how to stitch videos, making montages with clips posted by other users on the social network.

How to stitch a video on TikTok

The "Sew" feature works very similarly to "Duets", but instead of splitting the screen in half, partitioning it between two users, the function allows you to modify the end of the original video, adding extra content – ​​be it a react, a collaboration or whatever. Using the function is quite simple, the only prerequisite being that the original creator of the video has left the option open to other users. Check below: With TikTok open on your phone, find the video you'd like to stitch;

With the video on the screen, click on the WhatsApp icon;

In the new menu, tap “ To sew 🇧🇷 If the option is not available, it is likely that the creator has limited this type of creation.

Select the period of original video you want by moving the red cursors. When finished, tap “ Advance 🇧🇷

Now record your part towards the end of the video. When finished, tap the "check" icon located next to the record button. The blue part around the record button symbolizes your part.







Check out the result of the stitched video. If desired, add elements to the video, such as stickers, polls, subtitles, filters, etc.;

Tap “ Advance ” again;

” again; On the new screen, make the final adjustments and select whether or not to allow other people to also stitch in your video;

With everything ready, tap on "Publish".





You learned how to stitch a video on TikTok! It is worth remembering that for other users to be able to interact with your videos, sewing, it is necessary to have an account defined as public. Define who can sew With the account properly configured as public, you can define who can sew with your videos through the privacy settings: just friends, everyone on TikTok or just you. To do so, access your Profile, settings and privacy, Privacy, "To sew" and select the fit that best fits your needs.





By default, the stitched video will only appear on the profile of the person who recorded the stitch. The original video will continue to appear on the original creator's profile. Also, if you allow others to stitch your videos but change the settings later to limit who can use your videos, or if you delete the original video, any stitches that already exist will remain on TikTok.