TC Teach: how to split the iPad screen

Since it was detached from iOS in mid-2019, iPadOS has gained features that have made the usability of the tablet evolve; since the devices began to deliver a much more appropriate behavior in relation to the size of their screens, no longer just a “big iPhone”. Today, continuing our list of tips and tutorials, you can check out one of the functions that made the brand’s tablets even more useful! Check below how to split your device’s screen between two or more apps!

How to Split the iPad Screen

When using a computer, you probably use more than one application at a time, looking for information on the web while writing a text or looking at your gallery of images while chatting in a messenger, for example. And on the iPad, thanks to the multitasking feature, this is also possible! Through "Slide Over", "Split View" and "Stage Manager", users of Apple tablets can divide their attention between two – or more – applications at once, separating the screen with the desired applications.

While the stage manager allows the opening of applications in a layout similar to what happens on a computer, with windows, both the Slide Over how much the Split View enable you to open up to two applications for simultaneous viewing. O Slide Over displaying one of the two applications in floating form, and the Split View literally dividing the display space between two apps. In this tutorial, we will cover how to split iPad screen via Split View It's from Slide Over. But don't despair! If you want to learn more about the requirements and how to use stage manager, we made a dedicated tutorial just for him; click here to access it.

If you use iPadOS 15, before proceeding you need to make sure the Multitasking feature is enabled. To do so, access the path "Settings" > "Home Screen and Multitasking"> "multitasking" and make sure that the function is activated. If you are on version 16 of the system (or higher), there is no need to worry, the function cannot be turned off. Without further ado, check out the following categories on how to use Split View and the Slide Over on your iPad: How to split the iPad screen with the Split View

How to open an app with Slide Over

How to switch between Split View and the Slide Over Three simultaneous apps

How to split the iPad screen with the Split View With an app open on your iPad, tap the three-dot icon located at the top of the screen; If the icon is not available in the app, it is likely that the app does not support split screen.

Select the option of “Split View“.





You’ll see the app move to the corner of the screen, revealing your home screen and the Dock;

Choose the second app to split the screen.





When you open both apps, you will notice that they will divide the screen into equal portions. Drag the divider located in the center of the screen to increase or decrease each app’s screen share.





Did you learn to use the Split Viewusing two apps at the same time, with split screen! Alternatively, you can also open an app in split screen from the Dock! To do this, just tap and hold the desired app on the Dock and drag it to one of the corners of the screen. Interacting and exchanging apps In addition to being able to perform simultaneous navigation, you can also interact between the two applications, dragging a document from your files to your email, for example.





To switch open apps on Split View, slide the app you want to close down from the three dots icon located at the top of the window. Now choose which other app you want to open instead.





close the Split View To open an app in full screen again from split screen, tap on the three dots icon located at the top of the app window you would like to view in full screen and select the “Full screen”.





Alternatively, you can also drag the center divider to cover the app you’d like to close, leaving the other app fullscreen. How to open an app with Slide Over different from Split Viewwhich divides your screen between the two chosen apps, the Slide Over will display the second app floating above the first. To activate the feature, however, the process is quite similar; check out: With an app open on your iPad, tap the three-dot icon located at the top of the screen; If the icon is not available in the app, it is likely that the app does not support split screen.

Select the option of “Slide Over”.





You’ll see the main app move to the corner of the screen, revealing your home screen and the Dock;

Choose the second app to use on Slide Over.





The second application will open in full screen while the first will be displayed in a floating window;

Hold and drag the three dots icon to move the floating app around the screen. To hide the app, drag to the corner of the display. A gray tab with an arrow will indicate that you can recall the app by tapping on it.





Did you learn to use the Slide Overusing two apps at the same time! Alternatively, you can also open an app in floating mode from the Dock! To do this, just tap and hold the desired app on the Dock and drag it over the app already open in full screen. As it happens in Split Viewyou will also be able to make interactions between the two applications, easily dragging items from one to the other. close the Slide Over To close an app in Slide Overtap on the three dots icon located at the top of the screen and select the "To close". If you want the app to go to full screen, leaving floating mode, select the "Full screen". How to switch between Split View and the Slide Over If you are using an application in Split View and would like one of the applications to switch to floating mode (or vice versa), it's very simple: Just tap on the three dots icon located at the top of the application window you would like to change the operation and choose the desired mode.





Three simultaneous apps In addition to being able to use the above modes individually to open two apps simultaneously, iPadOS also allows up to three simultaneous apps to be open on the same screen. The feat is achieved by combining the Split View as Slide Over.



