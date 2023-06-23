TC Teach: how to see the health of the iPad’s battery

- Advertisement -

If you have a Mac or even an iPhone with their respective systems updated, you know that both devices offer – amid the settings – the possibility of seeing the health of your batteries. However, this is not the case on the iPad! Today, continuing our list of tips and tutorials, you can find a way around this limitation, checking the number of charge cycles on the Apple tablet and the health of the battery.

How to See iPad Battery Health

Although Apple has included the option on iPhones since iOS 11, checking your iPad's battery health simply by accessing one of the device's menus is still not exactly a reality. And there are those who say that this deprivation by the company is deliberate. This is because, thanks to the device's usage habits, the device's battery would have a longer useful life – as it needs to be charged less often, suffering less energy impact and wear. So it wouldn't make as much sense for tablet users to worry so much about battery health. Anyway, if you need or are simply curious to check your iPad's battery health, there are a few options available. Check below: On your PC or Mac, install one of these two programs (both offer paid and free versions): coconutBattery3 (macOS); iMazing 2 (macOS and Windows).

Once the installation is complete, connect your iPad to your computer. If prompted, check that the devices can trust each other;

In cocunutBattery 3, click “ iOS Device ” at the top of the window. In iMazing 2, click on the battery icon located at the bottom of the window.

” at the top of the window. In iMazing 2, click on the located at the bottom of the window. You’ll see your iPad’s battery health, as well as the number of cycles and some more information.









In addition to being able to use the programs above to check the iPad’s battery health, there is a method that circulates on the internet where you don’t need a computer to carry out the process, just the iPad itself. Unfortunately, perhaps due to some configuration of the iPad that we have at hand, this modality did not work here. However, you can check out the following step-by-step and see if the story happens differently there: With your iPad in hand, go to “ Settings ” > “ Privacy and Security ” > “ Analysis data ”;

” > “ ” > “ ”; In the new menu, access the “ Analytics ” most recent (e.g. “ Anaylitcs-2023-06-23.ips.ca.synced ”); On older versions of iPadOS, look for the latest “log-aggregated” document (eg “log-aggregated-2023-06-23.ips”).

” most recent (e.g. “ ”); Now, copy the report contents to a text application;

Look for the tag “ MaximumCapacityPercent ” or “ BatteryCapacityPercent ”; Use the search tool to find the snippets in the report.

” or “ ”; You will find a number after the tag. It will represent the health of your battery. If you also want to check the cycle count, look for the “CycleCount” or “BatteryCycleCount” tag.



- Advertisement -

You've learned how to check your iPad's battery health! In general, as you can imagine, newer devices will have battery health closer to 100%. Despite being a very important number, you shouldn't just rely on an arbitrary value to define that it's time to change your tablet's battery. This, because some other clearer signs may indicate that this moment has arrived. When your iPad has a significantly depleted battery, you will probably notice greater slowdowns when performing certain tasks or even sudden shutdowns. If you are already going through something like this, it is recommended that you exchange the component at an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Now, check out the following categories to better understand the degradation of this component and how to preserve your battery's health with simple habits.

About battery degradation

As you can imagine, your smartphone or tablet, like any electronic component, tends to deteriorate from the moment of its first use; and for the batteries, which are part of these devices, this is no different. The lithium batteries built into these devices undergo a chemical process whenever they are charged or discharged, and some habits can extend or reduce the useful life of this component. Soon, your habits and the natural process of degradation of the battery give it a certain level of health. Which in other words reflects the maximum capacity supported by the piece. After 184 days out, Cyberpunk 2077 returned to PlayStation Store

That is, if you have an iPad Pro 12.9 with its 10,758 mAh capacity and the battery health is currently at 80%, this implies that the maximum charge capacity of this battery is 8,606 mAh. Then, the 100% indicated by the system will correspond to the new value, no longer to the original 10,758 mAh. But that’s normal; remember we said just above that part of this degradation is something natural? Either way, some habits can help preserve your battery’s health for longer. Check it out below.

How to preserve battery health longer

Due to the degradation of chemical components, lithium batteries tend to lose their capacity over time, but this is a natural process! However, some good habits can extend the life of this component. Whenever possible, avoid using your iPad in very hot environments and save the battery from completely draining, when the device ends up “dying”. Also, don’t let the tablet charge to 100% and try to keep the battery charge percentage always between 20% and 80%.