TC Teach: How to revoke app and plugin permissions on Discord

Widely adopted by gamers and groups of friends, Discord is an excellent option for voice, video and text chats, providing a huge amount of tools, in addition to allowing the addition of third-party applications and plugins.
Today, continuing our tips and tutorials board, you can see below how to revoke the permission of these apps and plugins in your Discord.
Without a doubt, one of Discord’s biggest differentials is the possibility of connecting third-party applications to be able to perform tasks that Discord itself cannot do or would take a long time to implement.
These plugins and apps can help you manage your dashboard, administer your servers, automate tasks and much more! However, they can also give you headaches by malfunctioning or asking for permissions beyond what you think is necessary.
For these – and for some other cases, the best option might be to revoke these apps’ permissions; and the step by step for this you can see in the following categories, according to the platform of your choice.
- Windows or Mac
- Android or iOS
Windows or Mac
- With Discord open on your desktop, click on the gear icon located next to your username in the lower left corner.
- In the new window, click on “authorized apps”;
- Hover over the app you would like to revoke permissions from and click the red “disallow”;
- Confirm the action in the next pop-up by clicking on the “disallow” once again.
- The revoked app or plugin will disappear from the apps list.
Android or iOS
- With Discord open on your device, tap your profile icon located in the lower right corner;
- Now, tap on “authorized apps”;
- Tap the “X” located next to the name of the app you would like to revoke permissions;
- Confirm the action in the next pop-up by clicking on “disallow”.
- The revoked app or plugin will disappear from the apps list.