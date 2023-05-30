TC Teach: How to revoke app and plugin permissions on Discord

Today, continuing our tips and tutorials board, you can see below how to revoke the permission of these apps and plugins in your Discord.

Widely adopted by gamers and groups of friends, Discord is an excellent option for voice, video and text chats, providing a huge amount of tools, in addition to allowing the addition of third-party applications and plugins.

How to Revoke App and Plugin Permissions in Discord

Without a doubt, one of Discord’s biggest differentials is the possibility of connecting third-party applications to be able to perform tasks that Discord itself cannot do or would take a long time to implement.

These plugins and apps can help you manage your dashboard, administer your servers, automate tasks and much more! However, they can also give you headaches by malfunctioning or asking for permissions beyond what you think is necessary.

For these – and for some other cases, the best option might be to revoke these apps’ permissions; and the step by step for this you can see in the following categories, according to the platform of your choice.

Windows or Mac

Android or iOS

