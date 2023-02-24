TC Teach: how to reset the keyboard on your Android and iOS (iPhone)

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.
Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Android and iOS users! Check below how to reset the virtual keyboard of your smartphone or tablet to factory settings.
Without a doubt, one of the elements of the embedded system on your smartphone that best suits its use is the virtual keyboard. It learns your customs, adapts to the way you type, suggests words and emojis that interest you, and stores information to make typing easier.
But despite the convenience and assertiveness of the feature, sometimes the shot can backfire and the keyboard does not correct some words or suggest inappropriate emojis for the moment.
In such cases, resetting the keyboard installed on the device may be the best solution, as all settings will return to default. But be careful, this means erasing all your keyboard settings, including learned slang and nicknames and recent emojis.
Check in the following categories how to reset your keyboard according to your device’s system.
How to Reset Your Android’s Keyboard
Due to the large amount of keyboards available for Android – as well as the variations of the system itself, the instructions described below may not be exactly the same for your smartphone or tablet. Anyway, they should help you change your keyboard language.
- With the keyboard open, tap the settings icon;
- If you don’t find the icon on the keyboard itself, go to the installed keyboard app (such as GBoard or Swiftkey) or look in the Android settings.
- Now, look for an item equal to or similar to “Delete data and learned words” and tap on it.
- On Gboard it is under the menu “Advanced”.
- Copy the numerical code entered and tap “OK” to confirm the action.
How to Reset Your iOS Keyboard (iPhone)
- With your device in hand, access the “Settings”;
- Tap “General”;
- On the new screen, tap “Transfer or Reset iPhone”;
- Tap “reset” and on the next screen tap “Reset Keyboard Dictionary”.
- Enter the code used to unlock the iPhone and confirm the action.