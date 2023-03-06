5G News
Abraham
TC Teach: how to rename files on your Android smartphone or tablet
If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Android users! Check below how to rename the files stored in the memory of your smartphone or tablet of the robot.

How to Rename a File on Your Android Phone or Tablet

As with most systems, Android – as well as the apps you install – have a certain standard for automatically naming generated files.

While this pattern generally serves very well for the vast majority of purposes, sometimes it may be necessary to rename your photos, videos and documents in order to fit them into some prerequisite, such as an email attachment or entry into some selective process.

In these situations, many people end up transferring the files to the computer to make the changes. But this is not necessary, as it is possible to carry out the entire process through your own Android tablet or smartphone.

The steps described below will be carried out through Files, from Google itself. This file explorer can be downloaded on any Android device through the Play Store itself. Without further ado, check it out:

  • With Google Files open on your device, navigate between folders and find the file you want to rename;
  • Now tap and hold on the desired file;
  • Tap on the three dots icon located in the upper right corner of the screen and tap on “rename”;
  • Enter the new file name and tap “OK” to save the change.
    • It is not necessary to add the file extension to the name. It will keep the original extension.

You’ve learned how to rename your files on Android! To rename multiple files, do the same process described above for all desired files.

