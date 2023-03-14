5G News
TC Teach: how to remove sound from a video in Google Photos

TC Teach: how to remove sound from a video in Google Photos

By Abraham
TC Teach: how to remove sound from a video in Google Photos
If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip! Check out in the short section below how to remove sound from a video using only Google Photos on your smartphone or tablet.

How to remove audio from a video in Google Photos

Widely recognized for being one of the best tools for storing photos and videos in the cloud, being able to organize your memories clearly, even allowing simplified searches throughout your gallery, Google Photos also has a great set of tools for editing of stored media.

In addition to being able to change the duration of a video – as we explain in this other tutorial, the platform also allows its users to remove the audio from their recordings, creating a silent copy of a stored video. Check it out below.

  • With Google Photos open on your device, access the video you would like to edit;
  • During video playback, tap on the screen to reveal the options;
  • Tap on the “To edit” located at the bottom center of the screen.

  • Now, in the panel located just below the video, tap on the sound icon. Video audio will be completely muted;
  • With everything ready, tap on “save copy” to create a new file. The original with sound will be retained;
  • The newly edited video will appear next to the original in your gallery.

That’s it, you’ve learned a little more about how to edit your videos on Google Photos! Navigate between the tools available on the tabs to discover all the platform’s editing possibilities.

Google tightens on AnTuTu: the message for those trying to install the app

