TC Teach: how to remove DM online status from Instagram

If you’re looking for tech tips and tricks, in-depth explanations, or simply want to stay up to date on the latest features of the most diverse tools, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, we’ll provide you with complete guides so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Instagram users! Learn below how to remove the online status from your profile in the direct messages (DM) section of the social network.

How to remove DM online status from Instagram

Popular for allowing photo and video sharing, Instagram also offers its users a direct messaging (DM) tool for exchanging messages. The problem – at least for some – is that the tool informs the user's current status on the platform, "delivering" who is online and available to chat. But the feature can be turned off! To remove your DM's online status from Instagram, check out the sequence of steps below. But remember, from the moment you remove your account status, you will also stop seeing who is online on the platform. Open Instagram and, in your profile tab, tap on the three lines icon in the upper right corner;

Tap “settings

Tap “ Privacy

Tap “ activity status

Disable the option switch “Show activity status