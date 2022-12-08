TC Teach: how to record videos on Instagram without having to press the button, hands free

HomeTech GiantsAppleTC Teach: how to record videos on Instagram without having to press...

Published on

By Abraham
If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Instagram users! Learn how to record videos on the platform without having to hold the button, leaving your hands free.

Do you want to record a video for Instagram using a tripod, showing all the objects around you more freely or gesturing? Doing all this while holding the record button can be a bit tricky, isn’t it?

Called “Hands-free”, the Instagram feature allows network users to record videos without the need to hold the record button. Just press it once and the app will start recording freely.

Check out how to use the feature below:

  • With Instagram open on your device, access the Stories option by swiping the screen to the right from the main feed;
  • Now, tap on the arrow icon located at the right corner of the screen and select the option “Free hands🇧🇷
  • Tap the record button once to start recording the video.
You’ve learned how to use Instagram’s hands-free feature! In addition to being able to record videos this way, another good option to record your content while gesturing or using a tripod is to use the camera app on your smartphone. Once recorded, just upload the recording to the social network.

