TC Teach: how to record videos on Instagram without having to press the button, hands free

Learn how to record videos on the platform without having to hold the button, leaving your hands free.

How to record videos on Instagram without having to press the button

Called "Hands-free", the Instagram feature allows network users to record videos without the need to hold the record button. Just press it once and the app will start recording freely. Check out how to use the feature below: With Instagram open on your device, access the Stories option by swiping the screen to the right from the main feed;

Now, tap on the arrow icon located at the right corner of the screen and select the hands-free option.

Tap the record button once to start recording the video.





You’ve learned how to use Instagram’s hands-free feature! In addition to being able to record videos this way, another good option to record your content while gesturing or using a tripod is to use the camera app on your smartphone. Once recorded, just upload the recording to the social network.