TC Teach: how to make your profile private on TikTok

Learn below how to make your account private on the social network.

How to make your TikTok account private

Despite the social media algorithm being able to deliver your photos and videos to hundreds or even thousands of people, not everyone is comfortable with this exaggerated exposure, preferring that only friends and close acquaintances have access to their publications. In such cases, having a private account can be the best solution. On TikTok, this modality restricts non-approved people from having access to your published videos, lives, biography, likes, followed list and your followers – in addition to not allowing duets, sewing and downloading your videos. Check below how to set an account as private on the social network: With TikTok open on your device, tap " Profile 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Now, tap on the three lines icon located in the upper right corner;

Tap “settings and privacy🇧🇷





Tap “ Privacy 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Activate the option switch “ Private Account 🇧🇷 If you decide to make the account public again, deactivate the same key.

🇧🇷





You’ve learned how to make your account private. Regardless of your account type, others will still be able to search for you, and you’ll still be able to choose who can comment on your videos, send you direct messages, and decide whether your account is suggested to others. In addition, other network users will still be able to request access to your profile, but only those authorized will be able to view your content.