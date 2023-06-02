TC Teach: how to link your accounts to Discord

Initially adopted by the gamer community, Discord expanded its popularity and became the main communication tool for different types of groups, offering a huge range of tools and possibilities, even allowing connection with third-party applications. Today, continuing our tips and tutorials board, you can see below how to link your social media accounts, Twitch, PSN, Steam, Xbox, Epic Games, League of Legends and much more!

How to Link Your Accounts to Discord

In addition to allowing you to link your Spotify and display what you are listening to in your status, Discord allows its users to link the accounts of various services to their profile, displaying what they are playing or watching on different platforms, or just displaying the path for yours on social networks. So, in addition to being able to easily find you on Instagram, Twitter or TikTok, your Discord friends will also be able to see what you're playing on your PC, Xbox or PlayStation. Check in the following categories how to link your accounts to Discord:

Connect Your Accounts to Discord on Android/iOS Connect Your Accounts to Discord on Mac/Windows With Discord open on your desktop, click on the gear icon located next to your username in the lower left corner.





In the new window, in the side menu, click on “ Connections ”;

”; Now, click on the icon of the network or service you would like to connect to and follow the on-screen instructions. Click on the arrow icon to view all available applications;

Log in to the chosen platform with your access data. If necessary, give the necessary permissions when prompted.





With the new account connected, still on the “Connections”, select which items referring to the service will be shown in your status/profile by activating or deactivating the switches.





You’ve learned how to link accounts from other services to your Discord! Repeat the step by step described above whenever you need to add a new account to your profile! Connect Your Accounts to Discord on Android/iOS With Discord open on your device, tap your profile icon located in the lower right corner;

Now, tap on “ Connections ”;

”; Tap “ To add ” and, in the next menu, tap the icon of the network or service you would like to connect.

” and, in the next menu, tap the icon of the network or service you would like to connect. Log in to the chosen platform with your access data. If necessary, give the necessary permissions when prompted.

With the new account connected, still on the “Connections”, select which items referring to the service will be shown in your status/profile by activating or deactivating the keys.





You’ve learned how to link accounts from other services to your Discord! Repeat the step by step described above whenever you need to add a new account to your profile!

