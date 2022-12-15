TC Teach: how to limit who can send you new messages in Messenger

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Messenger users! Learn below how to limit who can send you messages on the Facebook platform.

How to Limit Who Can Send You New Messages in Messenger

If you're a relevant person on the internet or if you're the target of frequent spam, being able to limit who can send you messages on platforms like Messenger can be extremely valuable. As you can see below, the Facebook platform allows its users to define in a simple way what level of connection a person must have with you in order to be able to contact you directly through the chats tab. And if you don't want to completely close the doors, you can define that new attempts should arrive in your requests. Check in the following categories how to use the feature according to your preferred platform: Android & iOS

Computer Android & iOS With the Messenger app open on your device, tap your profile picture and select the "privacy and security".

In the new menu, tap "message delivery".

Click on the desired group to manage the options and define where new requests should arrive, or if they should not arrive.





That's it, you've learned how to define how conversation requests from certain groups should arrive for you – or if they shouldn't arrive at all. If you are receiving unwanted messages from profiles that are your friends on Facebook – and therefore do not fit into the groups seen above – a good solution may be to unfriend or block contact on the network. Computer With Messenger open in a web browser, click on your profile picture and select the "Preferences".

In the new menu, click on "Manage message delivery".





In the new tab, under "possible connections", click in "To edit" next to the group you want to manage and define where new requests should arrive, or if they should not arrive.





That's it, you've learned how to define how conversation requests from certain groups should arrive for you – or if they shouldn't arrive at all. If you are receiving unwanted messages from profiles that are your friends on Facebook – and therefore do not fit into the groups seen above – a good solution may be to unfriend or block contact on the network.