TC Teach: How to know if you’ve been muted on Instagram

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Instagram users! Check below the signs that you may have been silenced by a friend or acquaintance on Meta’s social network.

How to Tell If You’ve Been Muted on Instagram

As you may have already seen in our other tutorial, Instagram does not notify when someone is silenced, and even because of this, the practice is often used instead of total blocking – since it takes away the social weight of having to block a friend, known or familiar. Despite the non-notification, and despite the fact that no official tool or platform menu can reveal who muted you, some signs may indicate this gesture. Have I been silenced? In general, the best way to identify if someone has muted you is to pay more attention to the interaction between you and the person themselves. That is, if the person was always on the list of those who viewed your stories, was always enjoying and interacting with your posts, and suddenly stopped, the indications that you were silenced are strong.





Also, if you had a close relationship, chatting via DM, and the person stopped responding and viewing your new messages, that could also be a big sign that you've been muted. But don't jump to conclusions! After all, nothing prevents the person from just taking a break from Instagram, staying away from the social network. However, if all the points we raised above are part of your reality and the person remains active, making posts and stories and interacting with mutual friends, it is possible that you really have been silenced. Why was I silenced? As long as you don't violate any rules of the network itself and commit any type of hate speech (or that incites it), you have the right to post what interests you. Remember, however, that people also have the right to decide matters that interest them; and your posts may not be among these.





Although it is not possible to say for sure, since at the end of the day everyone has their own reasons, some content posted may lead to you being silenced. Adopting certain positions, talking a lot about politics or advertising products and services frequently, for example, are among the most common.