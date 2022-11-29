TC Teach: how to increase or decrease the size of text and icons on iPhone

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.
Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for iPhone users! Learn below how to change the size of text and icons on your Apple smartphone or tablet.
Maybe you just bought your iPhone, maybe you don’t have your glasses, and because of that, the system interface icons and texts are too big or too small for your vision or personal taste.
Regardless of the reason, increasing or decreasing the size of these elements is a very simple task that can be quickly performed through the iOS settings menu. Check below:
- With your device in hand, open the “Settings🇧🇷
- Tap “Screen and Brightness🇧🇷
- Now, tap on “Text Size🇧🇷
- In the new menu, adjust the slider to make the text the size you want. Return to the previous menu to save the change.
- Back in the “Screen and Brightness” menu, swipe the screen down and tap “visualization🇧🇷
- Select the option “Larger Text” to enlarge the icons or “Pattern” to leave things within the usual;
- Tap “OK” to save the adjustment and, in the next menu, confirm the operation by touching “To use [opção]🇧🇷
Although the instructions above have encompassed all item size adjustment in just one block, the text size is not directly linked to the display size, and vice versa. Feel free to tweak the items separately as you see fit.