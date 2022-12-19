TC Teach: how to hide a playlist on Spotify

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Spotify users! Learn below how to hide a playlist on the streaming service.

How to hide a playlist on Spotify

Despite being a streaming focused on playing music and podcasts, Spotify also carries with it some aspects of a social network, maintaining a profile for each user of the platform where it is possible to check the artists played recently, people followed and followers and the playlists followed. Within this aspect, there are basically two types of playlists: public ones, which appear on your profile, and private ones, which are hidden. Therefore, hiding a playlist – as we will teach next – will allow you to “hide” a playlist from your profile. It is worth mentioning that when you share a secret playlist with someone, this list becomes visible to that person. Thus, in addition to being able to follow and reproduce, she gains the power to share this playlist with her contacts – and the playlist will appear on the profile of any new followers. Check out in the following categories how to hide a playlist and, if desired, how to change Spotify’s default setting regarding this feature. Hide a playlist on Spotify on computer

Hide a playlist on Spotify on smartphone (Android & iOS)

Change default Spotify playlist setting Hide a playlist on Spotify on computer With the playlist you want to hide open, click on the three dots icon located in the panel below the playlist description and select the option “ make private 🇧🇷 The playlist will disappear from your profile immediately. To make a playlist public again, repeat the same process and select the “Make Public” option.

As you can’t change the settings of a playlist that doesn’t belong to you, the only way to hide it from your network profile is by changing its display on its own page or by suppressing every new playlist through the configuration shown in the last section of this tutorial. . If you only want to hide a playlist from your profile, the process is quite simple: From any Spotify page, click on your profile picture located at the top of the screen and select the “Profile🇧🇷





With your profile open, slide the screen to the “Public Playlists” section, right-click on the playlist you would like to hide and select the “ remove from profile 🇧🇷 If the desired playlist is not appearing, click on “ see it all ” to view all playlists on your profile.

Hide a playlist on Spotify on smartphone (Android & iOS) With the playlist you want to hide open, tap the three dots icon located in the panel below the playlist description and select the “ make private 🇧🇷 The playlist will disappear from your profile immediately. To make a playlist public again, repeat the same process and select the “Make Public” option.

As you can’t change the settings of a playlist that doesn’t belong to you, the only way to hide it from your network profile is by changing its display on its own page or by suppressing every new playlist through the configuration shown in the last section of this tutorial. . If you only want to hide a playlist from your profile, the process is quite simple: With the Spotify app open, make sure you are in the “ Start 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Tap the gear icon located at the top of the screen;

On the new screen, tap “View profile🇧🇷





Now, tap on the playlist you want to hide.

Tap on the three dots icon located in the panel below the playlist description and select the option “remove from profile🇧🇷





Change default Spotify playlist setting By Spotify default, all playlists you create are public. And if you don’t want to worry about everyone seeing every list you follow, listen to, or create, you’ll have to change the service’s settings; but adjustment can only be performed via a computer. With the app open on your computer, click on your profile picture located at the top of the screen and select the “settings🇧🇷





Under “Social networks”, disable the option switch “Publish my new playlists to my profile🇧🇷





From the definition of the adjustment, your new playlists will no longer be displayed in your profile! However, pay attention to the fact that the configuration performed above does not change the playlists that were already displayed on the page. To remove these from view, check the step by step described in the previous categories, according to the device you prefer.