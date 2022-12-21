TC Teach: How to find new podcasts on Spotify based on your favorite shows

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Spotify users! Check below how to find new podcasts on the platform using your own taste as a reference.

How to find new podcasts on Spotify based on your taste

Undoubtedly, one of the biggest attractions of podcasts is the possibility of listening to them while doing something else or going somewhere. And with the popularization of the format over the last few years, it is difficult to say that there is a “lack of options”. - Advertisement - However, with all this sea of ​​productions, it can be difficult to find other programs that fit your taste – eventually causing you to lose time. Seeking to solve this impasse, Spotify allows its users to find programs similar to their favorite podcasts. Thus, it is much easier to find something similar to what you already like and are used to. Check below: With Spotify open on your smartphone, open the feed of a podcast you like and want to find similar ones;

Now, under the podcast description panel, tap on “ I like this style 🇧🇷 A list of similar podcasts will be presented. A good tip can also be to browse the podcast categories.

You’ve learned how to find similar podcasts on Spotify! Simple, isn’t it? Unfortunately, at the time of this tutorial, the feature is only available on the streaming app for Android and iOS.