TC Teach: how to enable or disable Stage Manager on iPad

Since it disengaged from iOS, iPads began to gain exclusive features or even similar to those seen in macOS. Among them is the Visual Organizer; or “Stage Manager” – as it was dubbed by Apple in the United States. Today, continuing our list of tips and tutorials, you can check below how to activate or deactivate the feature on your iPad and how to use it, increasing your productivity.

How to Enable or Disable Visual Organizer on iPad

Announced for iPadOS and macOS at WWDC 2022, stage manager automatically organizes your open apps so you can easily view and switch between them; in addition to being able to create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view.

Thus, the iPad user does not need to remain limited to using only applications in full screen, or at most, in split screen, being able to have several windows and applications in a single instance.

Compatibility

Unfortunately, feature is not available for all iPad models. Initially, Apple announced that the feature would only be available for iPad Pros with an M1 chip or higher. Afterwards, it ended up extending the feature to iPads with Apple A12X and A12Z chips (or higher).

The Visual Organizer is available for the models listed below:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later)

11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later)

11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (5th generation)

Remembering that all compatible models must be running at least iPadOS 16.1.

Starting with iPadOS 16.2, you can use Visual Organizer to move apps and windows to connected external displays. However, this is only possible on the following models:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation and later)

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later)

iPad Air (5th generation) Now that you’ve checked the availability of the feature, check below how to activate the feature. stage manager on your iPad. How to enable or disable stage manager With your iPad unlocked, swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen to open Control Center;

Now tap on the stage manager to enable or disable the feature.

In addition to being able to activate and deactivate the functionality from the Control Center, you can also activate the resource – in addition to customizing part of its operation – through the System Settings. Check out: With the app from Settings ” opened, tap “ Home Screen and Multitasking ”;

” opened, tap “ ”; Tap “ Visual Organizer ” and, on the next screen, activate the option switch “ Use Visual Organizer on iPad ”. On the same screen, set the layout options, choosing whether or not to show the Dock and/or the list of recent applications.

” and, on the next screen, activate the option switch “ ”.

You've learned how to enable/disable the Visual Organizer on your iPad!

how to use stage manager on iPad

If you activated the stage manager on your iPad for the first time, so you might have noticed that the system works a little differently than you're used to.

With just one window open, you'll notice that the app you're working on will be positioned in the center of the screen, while your most recent apps will be arranged in thumbnails on the left side.

Tap on any of the thumbnails to bring the app to the center and minimize the current window.

Resize the main application window by dragging your finger from the bottom right corner of the window itself.

Close the app by tapping the three dots icon located at the top of the screen and selecting the "To close".

To work with multiple windowstap the three dots button at the top and choose the option “Add Another Window”. The current window will be moved to the side. Tap one of the recent app thumbnails to group that app with your chosen app. If you don’t want to go all that way, tap and hold one of the apps in the recent list and drag it to the main view. You can do the same with an app from the Dock.