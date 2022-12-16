TC Teach: how to download a video from Messenger

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Messenger users! Learn how to download videos sent through Facebook messenger.

How to download a video from Messenger

If you are in the habit of using Messenger as one of your main platforms for exchanging messages with friends and family, then it is likely that you receive photos and videos quite often. Downloading these video files is quite simple. The tip can be very useful for those moments when you need to save the video for later, whether it be sharing it on your own social networks, simple storage, or the impossibility of playing the file right after receiving it. Check below how to download according to the desired platform: Android & iOS

Computer (Web) Android & iOS With the Messenger application open on your smartphone, access the conversation from which you would like to download the video;

Locate the video you’d like to download and tap on it to open it in full screen;

Tap the arrow icon located at the top of the screen. If necessary, give the necessary access permissions to the app;





The video will be saved in your smartphone’s gallery. If you intend to show the received video to other people or post it on a social network, make sure that the sender of the file is comfortable with these possible attitudes. Always practice common sense. Computer (Web) With Messenger open in your browser, access the conversation from which you would like to download the video. To access Messenger, click here;

Locate the video you would like to download and open it in full screen;

Click the download button located at the top of the screen. If necessary, select the location where the file will be saved on your computer.





The video will be saved in the indicated folder or in the location previously configured in your browser. If you intend to show the received video to other people or post it on a social network, make sure that the sender of the file is comfortable with these possible attitudes. Always practice common sense.