TC Teach: How to Disable Suggested Shortcuts for Recently Opened Files in Google Drive

By Abraham
TC Teach: How to Disable Suggested Shortcuts for Recently Opened Files in Google Drive
If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Google Drive users! Learn how to disable “suggested” files for the cloud storage service below.

How to Disable Suggested Shortcuts for Files in Google Drive

The “Suggested” section of Google Drive usually displays the most recently opened files, working as a kind of shortcut – whether for photos, videos or texts, located in a prominent position on the main screen of the service.

Despite being useful, the section can annoy a portion of users, either because it occupies a precious part of the home screen, or because it directly displays files that could remain confidential in the eyes of anyone trying to snoop on something.

Regardless of your reasons, here’s how to disable the feature on your account:

  • With Google Drive open in your browser, click on the gear icon located at the top of the screen and select the “settings🇧🇷

  • At the bottom of the menu, under “Suggested files”, uncheck the option “Show suggested files in My Drive section🇧🇷
    • If you want to hide the suggested ones from the shared files section, also uncheck the “Show suggested files in 🇧🇷Shared with me”…🇧🇷
You’ve learned how to turn off file suggestion in Google Drive! If you want to reactivate the feature, go to the same path reported above and reactivate the highlighted options.

