TC Teach: How to Delete or Deactivate Your Discord Account

Originally adopted by the gaming community, Discord has expanded its reach and become the main communication app for various groups of friends, even being used in the corporate environment. However, not everyone adapts to the platform. For those, continuing our board of tips and tutorials, we’ve prepared the step by step to follow! Learn how to delete or deactivate your Discord account, and understand the difference between these options.

How to Delete or Deactivate Your Discord Account

If you couldn’t adapt to Discord or your friends and/or colleagues simply decided to migrate to another application, deleting or deactivating your account on the platform may be a good option. But you have to be aware, because there is a big difference between the alternatives!





Deactivating your Discord account will only leave your account suspended, allowing you to reactivate it by logging in and following the instructions given on screen. With your account disabled, you will no longer receive notifications via the associated email, but friend requests will be reserved for when you return. But remember, accounts deactivated for 2 years or more may be automatically deleted by the platform! So, if you want to keep your account deactivated for a longer time, you will need to reactivate your account and then deactivate it once more.

The exclusion process, on the other hand, has definitive and irreversible consequences! The account marked for deletion cannot be recovered and everything will be lost and anonymized. Before deleting or deactivating your account, you will need to delete or change ownership of your servers. With everything ready, check out the following categories: How to Delete or Disable Your Discord Account on Windows/Mac

How to Delete or Deactivate Your Discord Account on Android/iOS How to Delete or Disable Your Discord Account on Windows/Mac With Discord open on your desktop, click on the gear icon located next to your username in the lower left corner.





In the new window, in the side menu, click on “ My account ”;

”; Drag the screen down to the “ account removal ” and choose the desired option: deactivate or delete account;

” and choose the desired option: deactivate or delete account; Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Enter your password and two-step authentication code (if you have enabled this tool) to complete the task.







How to Delete or Deactivate Your Discord Account on Android/iOS With Discord open on your device, tap your profile icon located in the lower right corner;

Now, tap on “ Account ”;

”; Drag the screen down to the “ account management ” and choose the desired option: deactivate or delete account;

” and choose the desired option: deactivate or delete account; Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Enter your password and two-step authentication code (if you have enabled this tool) to complete the task.







