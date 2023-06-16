TC Teach: How to Deactivate or Delete Your Twitch Account

- Advertisement -

Responsible for maintaining a huge base of streamers and viewers, Twitch is a great platform for those who enjoy live streaming. However, not everyone can get used to the tool’s features or the speed of information in some lives. If you’re one of those people, and you’re thinking about taking a break – or leaving the platform for good – today, continuing our tips and tutorials board, you can check out how to deactivate or delete your Twitch account for good!

How to deactivate or delete your Twitch account

Undoubtedly, there are many reasons why you might want to deactivate or delete your Twitch account. But before proceeding further, it is important that you understand the differences between deactivation and deletion. While deactivating your account is temporary, deletion is permanent. Use deactivation if you just want to take a break from the platform. Therefore, your account, channel and content cannot be accessed by others within Twitch. And if you change your mind, just reactivate your account with a simple login. Google Play will make it easier to unsubscribe from apps Now, if you want to abandon your account altogether, you can delete it through the deletion process. 90 days after your request, Twitch will delete all your data including clips, highlights, rewards and settings. But attention! This process will be canceled if you log into your account within the 3 month period. Now that you understand the differences, check out the categories below. How to deactivate your Twitch account

How to delete your Twitch account How to deactivate your Twitch account With the Twitch page open in your browser, click on your profile picture located in the upper right corner;

Click in “settings”.





With the tab of “ Profile ” open, scroll down to the “ Disabling Your Twitch Account ”;

” open, scroll down to the “ ”; Click in “Disable account”.





Make sure you are disabling the correct account and, if you wish, write a reason for doing so;

Click on the button “Disable account”.





You learned how to disable your Twitch account! To enable it again, login through the browser. During the disabled period, your channel and its content will not be accessible to others within Twitch. How to delete your Twitch account In a web browser, access the Delete Account page by clicking here;

Login with your Twitch details;

Make sure you are deleting the correct account and, if you want, write a reason for deleting the process;

Click on the button “delete account”.





You learned how to delete your Twitch account! As stated earlier, the deletion process will be reversed if you log into your account within the 90 day period. After the deadline, Twitch will permanently delete all of your information and close your account.

