TC Teach: how to create polls on TikTok

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for those who are looking for more interaction with their followers on TikTok! Learn how to create polls on the social network below.

How to create polls on TikTok

Available in more than 150 countries and with a huge base of daily users, TikTok has become one of the most used social networks in the world, recognized mainly for its short videos. Equipped with a large set of functionalities, the network allows its users to add polls to videos, allowing even more interaction between creators and viewers. Thus, you will be able to know the opinion of your followers on a subject, make decisions or, even better, just have fun. Check out how to use the feature below. With TikTok open on your phone, click on the " 🇧🇷 " located in the bottom menu to create a video;

” located in the bottom menu to create a video; Record the video normally and confirm the recording;

Now, before proceeding to the next screen, tap on the stickers icon.





In the new menu, look for the option “ Poll ” and tap on it;

” and tap on it; Create the poll you want. If the question has an answer other than “Yes” or “No”, change the answer options as well.

With everything ready, tap on “Advance”, create a caption and publish your video.





Now that you’ve learned how to create a poll, have fun asking your followers and viewers questions!