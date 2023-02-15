5G News
TC Teach: how to control the brightness of the iPhone flashlight

TC Teach: how to control the brightness of the iPhone flashlight

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
TC Teach: how to control the brightness of the iPhone flashlight
1676483786 tc teach how to control the brightness of the iphone.jpeg
If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for iPhone users! Learn below how to control the flashlight brightness of your Apple smartphone.

How to Control iPhone Flashlight Brightness

Some time ago, when iPhones still carried iOS 6, using the built-in flash as a flashlight meant having to download a dedicated app from the App Store. That’s because it was only from the next version of the system that Apple released the feature as a native feature.

Since then, the function has become part of iOS, appearing in the system’s Control Center – and it is even possible to control the brightness intensity.

Check out how to use the feature below.

  • First, make sure the flashlight is available in Control Center. If not, let’s add it. To do this, open the “Settings”;
  • Tap “Control Center”;
  • You will now find a list of all items added to your Hub. At the end of the list are the items not included. If the flashlight is among those, add it by tapping the “+”.

  • From now on, to activate the flashlight through the Control Center, swipe down from the top right corner of the screen and tap the flashlight icon.
    • If your iPhone has a Home button, access Center by swiping up from the bottom edge of the screen.
  • To change the brightness of the flashlight, still in Control Center, tap and hold on the flashlight icon and drag the intensity bar levels up and down to control the brightness.

You’ve learned how to control the brightness of your iPhone’s flashlight! To turn off the flashlight, drag the bar to the minimum level or simply tap the flashlight icon in Control Center.

iPhone will register the intensity level left once the flashlight is turned off. The next time the feature kicks in, the intensity will be the same as the previous time.

