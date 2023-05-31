TC Teach: how to connect Spotify to Discord and show what you’re listening to in the status

Seen as the main option for gamers and groups of friends to communicate in voice, video and text chats, Discord is full of tools and possibilities, even allowing connection with third-party apps – such as Spotify! Today, continuing our tips and tutorials board, you can see below how to link your Spotify to Discord and display what you are listening to in your status, for all your friends to see.

How to Connect Spotify to Discord and Display What’s Listening in Status

In addition to letting you customize your status, Discord also lets you link your Spotify account, showing what you’re listening to all your friends – MSN style. To do this, simply connect your account on the streaming platform to the communication app; as you can see in the following categories. Connect Spotify to Discord on Mac/Windows

Connect Spotify to Discord on Android/iOS Connect Spotify to Discord on Mac/Windows A robot that helps us dress With Discord open on your desktop, click on the gear icon located next to your username in the lower left corner.





In the new window, in the side menu, click on “ Connections ”;

”; Now, click on the Spotify icon.





A Spotify login page will open in your browser;

Log in to Spotify with your account information; If necessary, grant access to the necessary permissions.

Close the window when prompted.





Back in Discord, you will see that Spotify has appeared in the list of connections;

Make sure the option key “View Spotify as your status” is activated. Music played on Spotify will be displayed on your Discord status.





You’ve learned how to link your Spotify to Discord! If you are a Spotify Premium subscriber, you can also use the continuous playback feature., accompanying your friends on their music sessions. When you see a friend listening to a song, click on his profile and click on the “continuous playback” (an avatar with an arrow); the song in question will start playing on your Spotify. Connect Spotify to Discord on Android/iOS With Discord open on your device, tap your profile icon located in the lower right corner;

Now, tap on “ Connections ”;

”; Tap “To add” and in the next menu tap “Spotify”.





Log in with your Spotify account and, if necessary, give the necessary permissions. Close the window when prompted;

Back in Discord, you will see that Spotify has appeared in the list of connections;

Make sure the option key “View Spotify as your status” is activated. Music played on Spotify will be displayed on your Discord status.





You’ve learned how to link your Spotify to Discord! If you are a Spotify Premium subscriber, you can also use the continuous play feature, accompanying your friends on their music sessions. When you see a friend listening to music, tap on their profile and tap on the “continuous playback” (an avatar with an arrow); the song in question will start playing on your Spotify.

