TC Teach: How to Clear Recent Emojis from the iPhone and Android Keyboard

As you use your smartphone, it tends to learn your habits; and the biggest proof of that is perhaps the keyboard!
Regardless of the platform, the keyboard built into the device learns your habits. It adapts to the way you type and stores information about your usage. It suggests words you’re interested in, stops correcting the spelling of a nickname or slang you use with your friends, and keeps a history of your most used emojis so they’re always at your fingertips.
But despite so much convenience, not always having your most recent emojis recorded is a good request. After all, the keyboard is shared between all installed apps, and sometimes having the emojis you use most on WhatsApp or Instagram, for example, can cause “accidents” in an app dedicated to communication at work.
Here’s how to clear recent emojis by platform:
Clear Recent Emojis from iPhone Keyboard
Unfortunately, there is no way to clear just the emojis section of the iPhone keyboard. This means that to reset this section, you will have to reset the entire keyboard on your device, erasing all progress in learning the feature.
So, when you choose to delete your recent emojis, you will also delete the words recorded by keyboard learning, which includes all slang (and even profanity) that are not in the resource’s formal dictionary.
Aware of this detail, check the instructions below.
- With your device in hand, access the “Settings”;
- Tap “General”;
- On the new screen, tap “Transfer or Reset iPhone”;
- Tap “reset” and on the next screen tap “Reset Keyboard Dictionary”.
- Enter the code used to unlock the iPhone and confirm the action.
That’s it, you’ve learned how to clear recent iPhone emojis. The “Frequently used” section will be occupied by default emojis.
Clear Recent Emojis From Android Keyboard
Unfortunately, there’s no way to clear just the emoji section of the Android keyboard. This means that to reset this section, you will have to reset the entire keyboard on your device, erasing all progress in learning the feature.
So, when you choose to delete your recent emojis, you will also delete the words recorded by keyboard learning, which includes all slang (and even profanity) that are not in the resource’s formal dictionary.
Aware of this detail, check the instructions below. As each manufacturer tends to change Android according to their own needs, the step by step may be a little different on your device.
- With the keyboard open, tap the settings icon;
- If you don’t find the icon on the keyboard itself, go to the installed keyboard app (such as GBoard or Swiftkey) or look in the Android settings.
- Now, look for an item equal to or similar to “Delete data and learned words” and tap on it.
- On Gboard it is under the menu “Advanced”.
- Copy the numerical code entered and tap “OK” to confirm the action.
That’s it, you’ve learned how to clear Android’s recent emojis. The “Recently Used” section will be populated by default emojis.