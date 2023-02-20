TC Teach: How to Clear Recent Emojis from the iPhone and Android Keyboard

Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Android and iOS smartphone or tablet users! Learn how to clear recent emojis from your keyboard tab below.

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps.

How to Clear Recent Keyboard Emojis on iPhone and Android

As you use your smartphone, it tends to learn your habits; and the biggest proof of that is perhaps the keyboard!

Regardless of the platform, the keyboard built into the device learns your habits. It adapts to the way you type and stores information about your usage. It suggests words you’re interested in, stops correcting the spelling of a nickname or slang you use with your friends, and keeps a history of your most used emojis so they’re always at your fingertips.

But despite so much convenience, not always having your most recent emojis recorded is a good request. After all, the keyboard is shared between all installed apps, and sometimes having the emojis you use most on WhatsApp or Instagram, for example, can cause “accidents” in an app dedicated to communication at work.

Here’s how to clear recent emojis by platform:

Clear Recent Emojis from iPhone Keyboard

Clear Recent Emojis From Android Keyboard

Unfortunately, there is no way to clear just the emojis section of the iPhone keyboard. This means that to reset this section, you will have to reset the entire keyboard on your device, erasing all progress in learning the feature.

So, when you choose to delete your recent emojis, you will also delete the words recorded by keyboard learning, which includes all slang (and even profanity) that are not in the resource’s formal dictionary.

Aware of this detail, check the instructions below.