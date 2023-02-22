TC Teach: how to change the keyboard on Android and iOS (iPhone)

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Android and iOS users! Learn below how to change the keyboard on your Android smartphone or tablet and your iPhone or iPad!

How to Change the Keyboard on Android and iOS

For some time now, both Android and iOS have allowed the system’s native keyboard to be changed by some alternative found in their respective app stores. - Advertisement - Apps like Gboard and Swiftkey usually bring extra features, enabling quick GIF search, shortcuts for internet searches, real-time text translation and much more. With your favorite keyboard app already downloaded from the store, check out in the following categories how to set it as default, switching from native Android and iOS keyboard. As the definition is applied to the entire system, the change can also be seen in your social networks and messengers, such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, TikTok, etc. How to Change Keyboard on Android

How to Change Keyboard on iPhone (iOS) How to Change Keyboard on Android After downloading and installing your desired keyboard app, go to your Android settings.





With the settings menu open, tap “ System ”;

”; On the next screen, tap “languages ​​and input”.





Tap “ Virtual keyboard ” or “ on screen keyboard ”;

” or “ ”; Now, tap on “ Manage On-Screen Keyboards ”;

”; Activate the switch for the desired keyboard and, if necessary, touch “OK” to confirm the action.





To switch between installed keyboards, tap the keyboard icon located in the corner of the keyboard and select the desired keyboard.





You’ve learned how to define and choose an alternative keyboard for your Android! If you want to go back to the original system keyboard, just remove the installed keyboard app or switch to the native keyboard using the end of the instructions given above. How to Change Keyboard on iPhone (iOS) After downloading and installing the desired keyboard app, go to the “Settings”.





With the menu open, tap “ General ”;

”; On the new screen, tap “ Keyboard ”;

”; Tap “keyboards” and then tap “Add New Keyboard…”.





In “ third party keyboards ”, tap the installed keyboard name to add it;

”, tap the installed keyboard name to add it; Back on the previous screen, tap on “ To edit ” and use the tab on the right to reorder the keyboards or the “ – ” to remove.

” and use the tab on the right to reorder the keyboards or the “ ” to remove. Tap “OK” to confirm the edit.





Tap on the name of your keyboard and in the following screen activate the option switch “Allow Full Access”. Thus, the keyboard can also be used to fill in sensitive fields, such as passwords.





To switch between installed keyboards, tap and hold the globe icon located in the corner of the keyboard and select the desired keyboard. Tip: To quickly switch between keyboards, quickly tap the same icon.





