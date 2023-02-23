TC Teach: how to change the keyboard language on Android and iOS (iPhone)

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Android and iOS users! Learn below how to change your keyboard language on these operating systems.

How to Change Keyboard Language on Android and iOS (iPhone)

Just as it is possible to change the system language of your smartphone and the language processed by your personal assistant, it is also possible to change the language of your keyboard – using the spell checker and all the resources available in the chosen language. While for some keyboards available for Android it is possible to type freely in 5 different languages, without the need to manually switch between languages, on the iPhone keyboard this plurality is reduced to 2 languages. Anyway, still a great help for those who need to communicate in English and Portuguese, for example, and don't want to switch between languages ​​all the time. Check out in the following categories how to add a language to your smartphone's virtual keyboard and how to switch between predefined languages. Change keyboard language on android

Change iOS keyboard language Change keyboard language on android Due to the large amount of keyboards available for Android – as well as the variations of the system itself, the instructions described below may not be exactly the same for your smartphone or tablet. Anyway, they should help you change your keyboard language. First, access the Android settings menu;

Tap “ System ”;

”; Tap “ languages ​​and input ”;

”; Tap “on screen keyboard”.





Now, tap on the keyboard you use. In our case, it will be Gboard;

Tap “Languages”.





Tap “ add keyboard ” and choose the language you would like to add.

” and choose the language you would like to add. On the new screen, choose the keyboard layout you want and whether you want to “ multilingual typing ” activated;

” activated; Tap “Ready”. The chosen language will be added to your keyboard.





Now, to choose which will be the primary language, tap on the globe icon located next to the space bar. Tap and hold on the icon or on the space bar to see all available options. Tip: it is possible to see which is the main language through the bar itself; for example, “PT•EN” means Portuguese is the primary language and English is the secondary language.







You learned how to change your keyboard language on Android! To remove a language, access the same language menu as shown above, tap on the pencil icon located in the upper right corner of the screen, choose the language to be deleted and tap on the trash can icon. If the instructions didn't work for you and you use Gboard or Swiftkey, maybe it's better to turn to our other tutorials: Add multiple languages ​​to Gboard, Google's keyboard

How to Add Multiple Languages ​​to the Swiftkey Keyboard

How to Add Multiple Languages ​​to the Swiftkey Keyboard Change iOS keyboard language First, open the “ Settings “;

“; Tap “ General ”;

”; Now, tap on “Keyboard” and on the next screen tap “keyboards”.





Tap “Add New Keyboard…” and choose the language you would like to add. The chosen language will be added to your keyboard.





To switch between set languages, tap and hold the globe icon located in the corner of the keyboard and select the desired language. Tip: To quickly switch between languages, quickly tap the same icon.





