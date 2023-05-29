TC Teach: How to Change and Customize Your Discord Status

Discord is a great tool for chat, video or voice communication. The platform allows its users to express themselves through their status, informing their availability for group activities.
Today, continuing our tips and tutorials board, you can find below all the details on how to change and customize your status on Discord; check out!
In addition to allowing real-time conversations, Discord offers a number of very interesting features. One is the ability to customize your status.
Through this feature, you can express your availability to your friends, show what you are doing or simply add a touch of personality to your profile, adding, for example, a phrase of your choice.
In addition to the possibility of personalization, the platform provides four default status: “Available”, “Away”, “Do Not Disturb” and “Invisible”. And while the first three are pretty self-explanatory, “Invisible” lets you appear offline to your friends, but still be able to access all of Discord as normal.
Check out in the following categories how to change your status on Discord according to the platform of your choice:
- Windows or Mac
- Android or iOS
Windows or Mac
- With Discord open in your browser or through the desktop app, click on your username in the lower left corner;
- Now hover over your current status to see the available default options and choose the desired option.
- To define a custom status, still in the menu shown above, click on “set custom status”;
- In the new window, fill in the first field with the desired phrase and choose an emoji to represent the desired status;
- In “clean up after”, define how long the defined status will expire.
- Select “not clean” so that the status remains indefinitely.
- Set the custom status status: “Available”, “Absent”, “do not disturb” or “Invisible”;
- With everything ready, tap on “To save”.
- To clear your status later, double-click your profile picture and click the “X” to the right of your custom status.
You learned how to change and customize your Discord statuses! Take advantage of this option and add a unique touch to your profile!
Android or iOS
- With Discord open on your device, tap your profile icon located in the lower right corner;
- In the new menu, tap “set status”;
- Tap one of the default statuses to set a new status.
- To set a custom status, tap “set custom status”;
- On the new screen, fill in the first field with the desired phrase and choose an emoji to represent the desired status;
- Just below, define how long the defined status will expire.
- Select “not clean” so that the status remains indefinitely.
- With everything ready, tap on “To save”.
