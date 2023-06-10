TC Teach: how to cancel your Netflix subscription on your cell phone or computer

- Advertisement -

Tired of the catalogue, want to save money or just don’t agree with Netflix’s account sharing rules? Canceling your subscription with the streaming service is easy and will only take you a few minutes. Today, continuing our list of tips and tutorials, you can see all the necessary steps to cancel your plan with the service and the details behind this cancellation process.

How to cancel your Netflix subscription

As Netflix's billing model is always month forward, when you cancel your subscription, you will still be able to use the service until the end of your billing period. In addition, canceling does not generate a fine or any additional charge. But attention! After the end date of this period – and as a result of cancellation, any login made to the account will reactivate your subscription. Therefore, to prevent your plan from being reactivated by someone with access to your account, change your password after canceling and check the box "Log out of Netflix account on all devices". Without further ado, check out the following categories on how to cancel: How to Cancel Netflix on Mobile (Android/iOS)

How to cancel Netflix from computer How to Cancel Netflix on Mobile (Android/iOS) With the Netflix application open on your device and a profile selected, tap the icon located in the upper right corner of the screen;

Now, tap on “ Account ”;

”; On the new screen, tap the button “ unsubscribe ”;

”; Confirm the cancellation by tapping “ I want to cancel ”;

”; Choose a reason for cancellation and tap “Concluded”.





With your browser open, click here to access the page with your Netflix account details and enter your login details;

Now in “subscription and billing“, Click on the button “unsubscribe”.





On the new page, click on “ I want to cancel ” to confirm the cancellation of the subscription;

” to confirm the cancellation of the subscription; A confirmation page will appear. You should also receive an email with the cancellation information.





You've learned how to cancel your Netflix subscription! If you subscribe to Netflix via partners, by operator plans or through app stores, you will need to cancel the service through the channels of these third parties; since, as you may have noticed, the option will not be available via the streaming service. If you cancel the credit card used to subscribe to the service, Netflix will consequently be canceled for non-payment. However, it is advisable to follow the steps described above, as the bank can automatically provide the new card information, continuing the subscription. If you lost access to your account and need to cancel, you will need to contact Netflix at 0800-761-4631 or through the platform chat (help.netflix.com/pt/contactus). Provide the requested data. By default, your account details will be available for up to 10 months after cancellation. After that period, they will be automatically removed. If you want the deletion to be done ahead of time, send an email to "[email protected]" requesting the deletion.