TC Teach: How to block people on Google Drive

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Google Drive users! Learn how to block people on the search giant’s cloud storage platform.

How to Block People on Google Drive

In a somewhat unexpected, but necessary move, Google Drive gained a function focused on security: blocking users. Thus, when blocked, these users lose the possibility of interacting with their account, no longer being able to share or view content owned by them on the platform. In this way, you will be able to guarantee your account more security, avoiding contact with spam and/or inappropriate content. Check below how to perform the process. With Google Drive open, click on the option “ shared with me ” in the left side menu;

” in the left side menu; Locate the file shared by the unwanted person and right-click on it;

Click in “ Block contact) 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Confirm the action by clicking on “Block” in the next popup.





You learned how to block contacts in Google Drive! From now on, the contact in question will no longer be able to share files with you. Also, you will no longer be able to view previous files that have been shared between you. To unblock a contact, see the section below. How to Unblock People on Google Drive To view blocked contacts or, if desired, unblock them, check the following step by step. Still in Google Drive, click on your profile picture located in the upper right corner;

Click in “Manage your Google Account🇧🇷





On the new screen, click on the option “ people and sharing ” located on the left side menu;

” located on the left side menu; Now, click on “Blocked🇧🇷





Check the list of blocked users. To unlock one of them, click on the “x” corresponding to the contact.





