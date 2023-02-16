TC Teach: how to add captions and tags to your photos and videos on iPhone

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you probably already know that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for iPhone users! Check below how to add captions and tags to your photos and videos within the Apple device system!

How to put captions and tags on your photos and videos on iPhone

For some time now, the iOS photo gallery has allowed its users to search for generic terms in order to find their memories. Terms like “buildings”, “dogs”, “cats” and “food”, for example, return related photos and videos. - Advertisement - But despite having advanced a lot over the last few years – even being able to return the search based on captured texts, the feature is far from perfect, and at times, depending on the size of your gallery, finding a specific media can be difficult. be a nightmare. By adding captions and/or tags to your memorabilia, this issue is bypassed. That’s because a simple search for the terms added in a caption or tag is enough to find the desired media. That is, adding the tag #work to photos of a meeting or #europe on your trip abroad can make you find everything you need easily. Check out how to use the feature below. With the Photos app open on your iPhone, open the photo or video you want to add a caption or tag;

Now drag the image upwards to display the capture information. You’ll see references such as the description of the device responsible for taking the photo, the date and location, and, if applicable, identified faces. All these elements can be used as a search target.







With the information menu open, tap “ add a caption ”;

”; Enter the desired caption and one or more tags. Finally, tap onOK”.





Now, back to the general gallery, tap on the search option located in the bottom menu to search for your memories. Look for the terms inserted in the captions;

The search will display related photos and videos.



