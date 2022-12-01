TC Teach: how to activate or deactivate the mirrored front camera of the iPhone

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for iPhone users! Learn below how to disable (or enable) mirrored selfies from your iDevice’s front camera.

Enable or disable mirrored iPhone selfies

If you’ve been using an iPhone for a while or if you’ve used one of Apple’s smartphones to take a selfie recently, you’ve probably noticed that photos taken with the device’s front camera tend – by default – to be mirrored. That is, the left side of your face appears as the right side in the capture, and the same goes for every other element in the photo. To “correct” this, it is always possible to resort to post-capture image editing. However, if the mirrored pattern is not to your liking in general, it might be better to disable the function through system settings. Check out how to perform the process below: With your device in hand, access the “ Settings 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Now, tap on “ Camera 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 In the new menu, under “Composition”, deactivate the option switch “Mirror Front Camera🇧🇷



