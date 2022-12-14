TC Teach: how to activate dark mode in Messenger

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Messenger users! Learn below how to activate the dark – or night – mode of the Facebook messenger.

How to Enable Dark Mode in Messenger

Maybe you don't know, but the night mode can have a much bigger impact than just a revamped interface of a given app by using dark colors. On devices with an AMOLED screen, for example, it can help with the device's autonomy, keeping part of the screen completely off. Still, one of its main points involves usability. This is because it can bring more comfort in the use of applications – such as Messenger – in dimly lit environments or at night; decreasing the aggression generated by the brightness of the screen. Check out the short step-by-step below on how to activate the feature on Facebook messenger. With Messenger open on your device and your account logged in, tap on your profile picture (" settings 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Tap “ dark mode 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Check the option “Activated” to activate the mode.





You’ve learned how to set Messenger’s night mode! If you choose the option “System”, the app will automatically adjust the interface colors according to your phone’s system settings.