Taxes, economy, fiscal co-responsibility and elections

The decision of the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juan Manuel Moreno, to eliminate the wealth tax and partially deflate the personal income tax rate, following in the footsteps of the Community of Madrid, governed by the PP, has opened the political box of the thunder and no one is someone if they do not have an opinion on lowering and raising taxes. The dialectical confrontation unleashed now between the Government and the opposition is nothing more than the underlying battle between two very different conceptions of economic policy, which has begun to permeate the sensitivity of voters in recent years and will intensify in the coming months due to the electoral calendar that ends at the end of 2023. It is not bad, in any case, that a significant portion of the political debate focuses on taxes and their destination, because in the end, every voter is a taxpayer and recipient of public services, regardless of that one thing be more intense than the other. It is better to know in advance the intentions of each political option than to ignore it, since a good part of the resources of the citizenry are at stake, although it has been shown in Spain that it goes too far from promise to deed. Better for the voter to choose.

The left generally defends the maintenance of taxes in the best of cases, and if they have to be touched, let it be to increase them and collect more and meet the growing needs of the administered. The right, on the other hand, considers that the best way to increase public revenue is to lower individual fiscal pressure by applying low taxes, since they mobilize economic activity (consumption, investment) and finance public services. In history there is evidence of both trials, although in Spain the most explicit consequence is a growing level of public spending only financed with recourse to new taxes and debt, which passively generates higher financing costs via interest rates.

But never with more vehemence than now the debate has surfaced, which is accompanied by a recentralizing drift on the part of the Government that goes against the tax privileges of the regions made explicit in their statutes and the autonomous financing models, and that can further open the gap between the regions with fiscal autonomy (Basque Country and Navarra) and those that do not have it, and that have claimed it (Catalonia). The regions have little capacity for fiscal maneuver, beyond a section of personal income tax and a panoply of ceded taxes (but owned by the state) with little collection capacity. They have every right to use it, because competition improves the economy, but without losing sight of the fact that fiscal co- means being respectful of possible income insufficiencies.