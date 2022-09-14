Tattoos are not erased. That is why science is already using them to control diabetes

About 47% of millennials have one tattoo and 37% have two. At the other extreme, just 13% of baby boomers can say the same. The figures are from the United States, but considering that Spain is the sixth country in the world with the most tattooed people, we should not be far behind.

Above all, because tattoos have long ceased to be just a decorative theme to become a biomedical tool with a great future.

Our long history with ink. I don’t know if we can say that tattoos are as old as humanity, but what I am sure of is that they are at least 5,300 years old. The age of Ötzi, a Neolithic hunter we discovered in Tyrol in 1991. Ötzi had a whopping 61 tattoos on his body. It is surprising, yes: but it is only the beginning of a long story that can end up helping us to solve many problems.

- Advertisement -

Why are tattoos forever?. Because it has never been easy to explain (scientifically) how tattoos work. Let’s think about it for a second: tattoos are ‘forever’; however, the cells of the dermis do not: in fact, these cells change quite a few times throughout life. Why doesn’t the ink disappear with them? What exactly is going on there?

In recent years, researchers seem convinced that the mystery of tattoos was hidden in macrophages, a central element of the immune system that specializes in recognizing, engulfing and destroying damaged, dead cells or different types of infections. They are, so to speak, the bullies of the immune system, the ones who do “the dirty work”.

Can we take advantage of this? Once we understand the mechanism behind tattoos, it’s easier to start thinking of them as ‘injectable dermal biosensors’.

erased-That-is-why- -is-already.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/6784bb/anie201904416-toc-0001-m/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/6784bb/anie201904416-toc-0001-m/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Tattoos-are-not-erased-That-is-why-science-is-already.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Tattoos-are-not-erased-That-is-why-science-is-already.jpg" alt="Anie201904416 Toc 0001 M"> erased-That-is-why- -is-already.jpg 450w, https://i.blogs.es/6784bb/anie201904416-toc-0001-m/650_1200.jpg 681w, https://i.blogs.es/6784bb/anie201904416-toc-0001-m/1024_2000.jpg 1024w, https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Tattoos-are-not-erased-That-is-why-science-is-already.jpg 1366w" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Tattoos-are-not-erased-That-is-why-science-is-already.jpg" alt="Anie201904416 Toc 0001 M">

That is, as minimally invasive tools that allow the metabolites present in the interstitial fluid to be led. To put it simply: to think of tattoos that change color and can indicate our glucose or albumin levels.

- Advertisement -

This is precisely what this team from the Technical University of Munich has achieved: pigments that react with different indicators and allow or liver failure to be controlled visually in a simple way (something that could come in very handy for children with type 1, for example); but that, combined with a smartphone capable of recognizing and interpreting the shades of the tattoo, can obtain very precise quantitative readings without the need for punctures.

The future of wearables? At EuroXlivewe have spent years covering this type of development that now seems to be entering the pre-commercial phase. We have also talked about “OLED tattoos” that allow lights to be placed directly on the skin; however, this biotechnological approach opens very interesting doors to the extent that we learn to listen and visualize the messages that our own body sends us.

A few days ago we said that cyborgs were a reality and in view of these developments they will be more and more so.