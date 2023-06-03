Targus launches Cypress Hero backpack with understated look and Apple Find My integration

Targus announced this Friday (2) the launch of the Cypress Hero backpack with Discreet look, multiple internal compartments and integration with Apple Find My tracking service. This product is manufactured with sustainable materials providing high resistance and protection for objects and equipment inside the backpack.

Its form factor and capacity make the Cypress Hero ideal for transporting laptops, projectors and other devices, including cell phones and tablets. The internal structure has enough space to store a laptop up to 15.6 inches, in addition to other pockets for items such as notebooks or pencil cases, for example.

Considering the possibility of carrying expensive devices, the manufacturer of the bag has included the possibility of tracking it using the system developed by the Cupertino giant, so that the owner can find the accessory if he has forgotten or lost it somewhere.