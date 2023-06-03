Targus launches Cypress Hero backpack with understated look and Apple Find My integration

Targus announced this Friday (2) the launch of the Cypress Hero backpack with Discreet look, multiple internal compartments and integration with Apple Find My tracking service. This product is manufactured with sustainable materials providing high resistance and protection for objects and equipment inside the backpack.
Its form factor and capacity make the Cypress Hero ideal for transporting laptops, projectors and other devices, including cell phones and tablets. The internal structure has enough space to store a laptop up to 15.6 inches, in addition to other pockets for items such as notebooks or pencil cases, for example.
Considering the possibility of carrying expensive devices, the manufacturer of the bag has included the possibility of tracking it using the system developed by the Cupertino giant, so that the owner can find the accessory if he has forgotten or lost it somewhere.
This tracking is done through a Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) module natively attached to the backpack. This electronic component provides the necessary data for the user to find the bag through the Find My platform.
“We designed this innovative backpack with a built-in Find My Locator for today’s eco-conscious consumers who need an easier way to organize, protect and keep track of the devices and personal items they carry every day,” said Director of Global Management of Targus products.
Check out the backpack design below:
The backpack Cypress Hero has padded shoulder straps providing greater comfort in transport. It can be found on the brand’s official website costing US$ 150, about R$ 745 in direct conversion.
Interested in this new “hi-tech” backpack from Targus? Tell us, comment!