Target the job you want with this $39.99 AI resume builder

HomeTech NewsTarget the job you want with this $39.99 AI resume builder

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
macworld resoume ai assistant resume writer.jpeg
You don’t have to play around with ChatGPT for long to realize that it can write some things – even fiction – better than a lot of humans, and it can certainly do it faster. That’s going to open up a whole new range of uses for artificial intelligence, but let’s not forget that long before AI learned to talk with humans, it could talk with other software. That’s why smart job seekers are turning to tools like Resoume. In a nutshell, it uses the power of AI to make resumes that are equally appealing to human employers and the applicant tracking systems they rely on.

Let’s face it: Writing or updating a resume was one of the most stressful parts of a job search, and that was before we had to worry about adding just the right terms to satisfy some faceless piece of HR software. With Resoume, you can check that task off your to-do list in seconds. You simply feed it relevant details like your education, work experience, and extracurriculars and you can get back a range of options, formatted cleanly in a way that highlights your best traits.

Got a LinkedIn profile? The process gets even easier since you can export your history and bio directly into the app. You can even use Resoume to build a portfolio and establish a personal website, with analytics that let you know where you’re drumming up interest. You can personalize the font, theme, and colors on any of these assets. All you need is an image or two and you can create a hub where employers go to find out everything they need.

Want to find a new career this year? Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Resoume AI Assistant Resume Writer for a sale price of $39.99.

 

The Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.

