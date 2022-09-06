Tanzu: VMware goes Kubernetes

has unveiled enhancements and improvements to its cloud-native development and operations platform.

VMware presented extensions for its Tanzu portfolio at its Explore in-house exhibition in San Francisco. As one of the new announcements, the manufacturer promises the compatibility of its development platform, Tanzu Application Platform, with Red Hat’s OpenShift. In the future, Red Hat customers should be able to run the Tanzu development platform on OpenShift-based Kubernetes clusters.

- Advertisement -

New security features

The Tanzu Application Platform should also support new security features and increase efficiency in operation and development. Currently in beta is the integration of VMware’s security tool Carbon Black as well as a centralized dashboard designed to support pre-deployment security checks and secured application delivery.

For the creation of SBOMs (Software Bills of Materials), the internationally standardized SPDX format will be supported in addition to the existing CycloneDX. For heavily regulated and isolated IT environments, the Tanzu Application Platform should also be able to support air-gapped installation.

CI/CD with Flux and Jenkins

Updates in Tanzu for Kubernetes Operations include support for the Flux continuous delivery platform. Other new features include CI/CD integration with Jenkins and dynamic registration of API specifications. VMware’s efforts are aimed at giving development teams the freedom to choose their preferred methods to deploy microservices-based applications on any Kubernetes cluster.

- Advertisement -

The new version of Tanzu Mission Control offers a preview of the even deeper integration of AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service, which also includes the provisioning and management of EKS clusters. Integration with VMware Aria Automation (formerly vRealize Automation Cloud) is also supported. In addition, Tanzu Mission Control should be able to offer cross-cluster protection and recovery of Kubernetes clusters. All of the above features are expected to be generally available later this year.

Furthermore, VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid 2.0 was announced, which, in addition to deep integration in vSphere 8, will also support smaller cluster sizes (one control plane and one worker node), as is also to be used in the VMware Edge Compute Stack 2.0.

