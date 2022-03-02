Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Tank Mouse, the perfect mouse for retro lovers

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The retro is becoming more and more, that is clear. If you want to take this to the computer that you use, a good way to do it is by using the mouse Tank Mouse. With it, you will be able to use your computer’s operating system without problems and it will give a completely different touch to one of the accessories that are essential.

The design of this device is based on the old Commodore Amiga 1352, which was a very successful computer many years ago. This does not prevent it from offering everything that can be needed from a mouse today, and a clear example of what we are saying is that this is a device that offers all kinds of wireless connection options. Thus, without going any further, you can use radiofrequency of 2.4 GHz to synchronize it -includes the USB adapter- and, also, there is a transmitter Bluetooth inside (which allows it to be used without problems with tablets).

Read:

Update WhatsApp right now: a ‘bug’ allows access to all your account data

Prepared to be taken advantage of so much right and left handed, since its ergonomics is good and it has quite contained dimensions (108 x 67 x 31 millimeters), it should be noted that the autonomy exceeds a month of use, because two AAA batteries are used for this. There is something that is important to mention: they integrate two buttons quite prominent that fit with its retro design and, apart from the area between them, there is a touch sensor which acts as a scroll wheel. And this is quite striking.

Good accuracy in using Tank Mouse

This is achieved, since technology is used optics to recognize movements, which ensures that the use on all types of surfaces without problems when moving the mouse pointer. Besides, the resolution that this component has is 1600 dpi, which ensures that any small gesture is detected and transferred to the operating system. Therefore, having a retro look does not make it unusable, quite the opposite. Obviously, it is not the best on the market here, but it offers more than enough to be the mouse you use in your day to day.

kickstarter

How to get this mouse

Well, taking into account that it is possible to get it with black and white finishes, you should know that the price of Tank Mouse is 36 eurosWhich isn’t exactly crazy. The accessory is in the funding period on Kickstarter and you will not have any problems getting it. A final detail: the month of delivery of the mouse is November 2022so you won’t have to wait long to have it at home.

Read:

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

>

Previous articleNetflix buys Next Games, creator of games like The Walking Dead
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Smart Gadgets

Tank Mouse, the perfect mouse for retro lovers

The retro is becoming more and more, that is clear. If you want to take this...
Tech News

Netflix buys Next Games, creator of games like The Walking Dead

Some time ago Netflix made it clear that the commitment to the gaming segment was total, and...
Apps

Instagram launches automatic captions on videos

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Laptops

Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 SODIMM

Despite still being far from being standardized, more and more companies continue to present their deployment in the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.