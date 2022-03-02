Tank Mouse, the perfect mouse for retro lovers

The retro is becoming more and more, that is clear. If you want to take this to the computer that you use, a good way to do it is by using the mouse Tank Mouse. With it, you will be able to use your computer’s operating system without problems and it will give a completely different touch to one of the accessories that are essential.

The design of this device is based on the old Commodore Amiga 1352, which was a very successful computer many years ago. This does not prevent it from offering everything that can be needed from a mouse today, and a clear example of what we are saying is that this is a device that offers all kinds of wireless connection options. Thus, without going any further, you can use radiofrequency of 2.4 GHz to synchronize it -includes the USB adapter- and, also, there is a transmitter Bluetooth inside (which allows it to be used without problems with tablets).

Prepared to be taken advantage of so much right and left handed, since its ergonomics is good and it has quite contained dimensions (108 x 67 x 31 millimeters), it should be noted that the autonomy exceeds a month of use, because two AAA batteries are used for this. There is something that is important to mention: they integrate two buttons quite prominent that fit with its retro design and, apart from the area between them, there is a touch sensor which acts as a scroll wheel. And this is quite striking.

Good accuracy in using Tank Mouse

This is achieved, since technology is used optics to recognize movements, which ensures that the use on all types of surfaces without problems when moving the mouse pointer. Besides, the resolution that this component has is 1600 dpi, which ensures that any small gesture is detected and transferred to the operating system. Therefore, having a retro look does not make it unusable, quite the opposite. Obviously, it is not the best on the market here, but it offers more than enough to be the mouse you use in your day to day.

How to get this mouse

Well, taking into account that it is possible to get it with black and white finishes, you should know that the price of Tank Mouse is 36 eurosWhich isn’t exactly crazy. The accessory is in the funding period on Kickstarter and you will not have any problems getting it. A final detail: the month of delivery of the mouse is November 2022so you won’t have to wait long to have it at home.

