Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says plan is 500k more boosters by Christmas while vaccine centres reach capacity

A number of walk-in Covid-19 vaccine centres reached full capacity around the country on Saturday morning.

UCD’s booster centre had a two and a half hour queue at 9am and reached full capacity for the day before 11:30am.

Meanwhile, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed the Government’s plan is to have another 500,000 people triple jabbed “by Christmas/New Year.”

He said that while the third dose programme has helped, hospitalisations are still very high and your booster dose will “maximise your immunity against Delta and Omicron”.

The Tanaiste made the remarks on Twitter in response to HSE CEO Paul Reid who said hospitals will be under pressure this month and in January.

Mr Reid said: In December & January we know our hospitals will be under real pressure with currently 481 #COVID19 patients & 113 in ICU.

“We can all help to make this better by taking up the booster vaccine when offered. This weekend many locations open for walk-ins for specified groups.”

